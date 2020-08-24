Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

God invests in people through various means - Gospel singer

Gospel musician EBA

Ghanaian contemporary gospel musician EBA has stated that God is a businessman.



He made this statement during an interview with Dr Cann on Happy FM’s Saturday morning entertainment flagship show, ‘Showbiz Xtra’.



The “I Overcome” crooner divulged that God invests in people through various means and as such God expects us to multiply the investments in several folds; be it talent, wealth and other good things that comes from Him.



He further stated categorically that he is not into the gospel ministry for money, irrespective of the level of investment commitment he has made during his 16-year musical journey.



EBA admonished gospel ministers to focus on preaching the word of God to save souls.



EBA is a contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and music executive, with spiffing musical talent that aims at moulding the world positively and transforming lives.



He is a real estate developer, majoring in construction, interior and exterior decoration.



EBA, who is the CEO of The Praise Factory Studios, is a married man with a son.



He officially began his musical journey with The Psalms – a renowned a capella group based in Ghana – and served as the group’s lead singer in a decade long thrilling career.



Known for his uniquely suave and smooth vocal coupled with his soul-stirring stagecraft, his goal is to use his music as an expressional tool to encourage, heal and draw others closer to the transformative love of Jesus Christ.



Having released his debut single titled “Balm of Gilead” in November 2019, the song has received a staggering warm reception from gospel music lovers both locally and internationally. He followed up with another record-breaking single, titled “I Overcome”, which was premiered on June 8, 2020.



EBA is undoubtedly a shooting giant in the gospel fraternity and his iconic rise has been widely known and acknowledged especially for his distinctive excellence.



His seemly combination of music and word makes him one of the finest contemporary worship leaders of our time.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.