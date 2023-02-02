'God-fearing Yahoo boys don't exist, stop looking for them' - Filmaker advises ladies

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Nigerian filmmaker, Israel Onadare has advised ladies against dating internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys.



Taking to his Instagram page, the content creator shared a video informing women that it was impossible to get happiness while in a romantic relationship with a person who makes other people sad for a living so it was best to avoid them.



According to him, many hard working men in the country hustled legitimately and made money through honest means, and encouraged women to build interest in them.



The video director further urged the women to stop looking for a yahoo boy who is ‘God-fearing’ because it is not possible to eat their cake and have it.



His comments have since stirred massive reactions as many have either disagreed or seconded it.



