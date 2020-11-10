Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

God does not exist if Nana Addo wins 2020 elections - Bullgod

Bullgod, formerly called Bulldog

Manager of popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bullgod, says he would refuse to recognise the existence of God if flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wins the upcoming December 7 general elections.



According to him, the reforms that have seen the revocation of the licenses of 420 financial institutions in addition to the collapse of Menzgold in the last three years were deliberately engineered by the NPP government to collapse some financial institutions.



To Bullgod, for President Akufo-Addo to spearhead the collapse of all these financial institutions, leaving many jobless, he does not qualify for another term to serve as President of the country.



Speaking on a panel discussion Monday morning on Okay FM's 'Best Entertainment Show' hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo, Bullgod said the government should be blamed for the financial crisis because the indicators it used for the collapse of Menzgold caused more harm than good.



"I'm telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey. This somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold."



"If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds. He's not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep," he said.

