God appeared to me in police cells like he did to Moses in the Bible – Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed African Dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has recounted how God appeared to him like he did to Moses in the desert, while he (Shatta Wale) was locked up in police cells for 5 days.



The Shatta Movement kingpin’s career almost came to an end when he was arrested for having an affair with a minor. Shatta Wale however claimed he didn’t know the lady was a minor because she told him she crossed the legal age – 18 years old.



While in police cells, Shatta Wale said he saw sun rays shine through the windows of the cells as if God appeared to him just like he appeared to the biblical Moses on Mount Horeb.



Shatta Wale said he went to the stinky urinal in the cells and knelt down and prayed to God to let him out of the bandage if he has a purpose for him outside the cells.



According to the Gringo hitmaker, after the prayer, the parents of the minor that caused his arrest had a quarrel with the CID on duty and demanded his release.



