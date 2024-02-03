GoFundMe: 'I won't allow you to talk to me anyhow for supporting Moesha' - Efya to critics

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Ghanaian songstress, Efya, has sent out a strong caution to individuals attacking her for soliciting funds to support Moesha Boduong's health.



Efya has been a part of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have since backed the current GoFundMe campaign established to support Moesha, who is currently battling stroke.



She has been seen severally on social media, amplifying the campaign, “Urgent: ‼️‼️ Let’s rally together and make a difference! Our dear friend Moesha has faced a sudden stroke, and we need your help. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to provide crucial financial aid for their recovery journey.



"Every donation counts in this battle against adversity. Please join us in supporting Moesha and their family during this challenging time. Together, we can make a meaningful impact. #SupportForMoesha #PrayForMoesha #CommunityHelp.”



However, a number of netizens who have kicked against the fundraiser, have directed their attacks at Efya, for actively championing the course.



Efya, however, has chosen not to remain silent over the intensifying attacks, thereby issuing a stern warning to her critics.



"Please this doesn’t warrant any harsh words or derogatory comments to me .. let’s not do that .. let’s be respectful of eachother as always .. I’m just helping a friend in need .. I no go gree make u talk to me any how ..



"thread carefully.. thank u .. God bless u to everyone who said a prayer or donated.. Have a wonderful day …OLUWA IS OUR HELPER..!!.”





