Glorified 23: God showed up and He was indeed 'Glorified' - Perez Musik

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: Perez Musik

Ghanaian gospel musician Perez Musik has expressed gratitude to God for a successful Glorified concert this year on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie in Accra



Patrons were thrilled by the electrifying ministration from Pastor Joe Beecham, Cindy Thompson, Siisi Baidoo and Perez Musik, the host.



Speaking to the media after the event, Perez Musik said, “To everyone who made it to the gathering we say God bless you. Indeed this was not just a concert it was an encounter. It’s my desire that the fruits of the encounter will linger till we meet again next year for a top-up.”



According to him, “My team and I are grateful and very encouraged to do more. We thank God for the grace and mercy He bestowed upon us to do this. It could have never been possible without Him.”



He also expressed profound gratitude to the pastors and leaders of the Victory Bible Church for the Love shown to him and the team.



The concert organised by the Reigning Male Vocalist of the Year and Song Writer of the Year at this year’s Perez Musik was also attended by some renowned industry players including celebrities such as Apostle Abraham Lamptey, pastor Timothy Bentum and Giovani Caleb and many others.



The concert also raised money for Perez Musik’s charity, which helps put smiles on the faces of street children in Ghana.



