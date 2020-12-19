You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 19Article 1137212

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Gloria Sarfo shares photos of mother on her birthday

On the occasion of her mother’s 65th birthday, Ghanaian actress, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur, Gloria Sarfo, flaunted her mother on her social media pages.

Gloria Sarfo took to her Instagram page to share these first-time social photos of her mother on December 17, 2020.

According to the actress, her mother is 65 years.

Gloria wrote: “When she’s HAPPY, I’m HAPPY My Mother is 65, Huraaaaayy. All Glory to God almighty Afehyia pa ooo Mama Ophelia. I owe this woman a lot, so help me God ????????????”

