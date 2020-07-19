Gloria Sarfo’s throwback photo causes massive stir on social media

View this post on Instagram

It's a Saturday, Can I INSPIRE YOU????? On the left is me first year(FORM 1 STUDENT) in Senior High School (GHANA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GHANASS, KOFORIDUA). And on the right is God's TRANSFORMATION(After 22 years)???????????????????????????????? A little story though, the first Picture was actually our first photo shoot, second term in form one(Yes, i had some hyEE Waga friends bi eeehn???????????????, but I remember I gave almost everyone some costume during the shoot????, yes I had planned for it paa, like I do now, I will pack luggage to every production set???????????????????) Please be INSPIRED, God will journey along with, you only NEED to ALLOW Him LEAD the WAY???????? I BEG NO BENIN BUSINESS HERE OO?????????????????????????????????????????????? Happy Weekend Family ???????????????????????? GIVEAWAYS COMING SOON ????????????????