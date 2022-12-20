Gloria Sarfo reveals Ekow Blankson's last words to her

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Actress Gloria Sarfo has eulogized the late Ekow Blankson for creating opportunities for his colleagues in the local movie industry, and also affecting lives positively.



Ekow Blankson, who passed away on October 3, was laid to rest on Saturday, December 17 with family, friends and loved ones in attendance at his funeral.



Gloria in an interview with GhanaWeb recalled all the times Ekow Blankson looked out for his friends by informing them of job opportunities.



According to the actress, the news of Ekow's sudden demise which came as a complete shock to her broke her heart.



"It wasn't easy for me. It was one early morning and I had a call from Roselyn Ngissah she was in the US. I picked up the call and she broke the news. In fact, I was shocked, I was everything broken.



"Ekow and I go way back and somebody who has everybody at heart. He's created a group with some of us. There is nothing good, or beneficial that Ekow wouldn't put us on. He was there for us, lobbies for us where he goes...I cried because we were supposed to do something and then it didn't happen."



Gloria Sarfo who starred in several movies with the late actor also disclosed the late conversation she had with him



"The last time we spoke, I went for medical treatment in South Africa and we were talking and I told him about it. I remember vividly he was like God should help us. God is with us, everything will be fine. We are all fighting battles, that is what he told me. We are all fighting secret battles but the Lord will rescue us. He used some words and really encouraged me at that time," she added.





