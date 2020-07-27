Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Gloria Sarfo and Mikki Osei Berko spark dating rumours again as they dance and whine on each other

Mikki Osei Berko and Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo and media guru Mikki Osei Berko known widely as Dada Boat have again sparked rumours with a viral video of the two twerking and dancing in a lovers’ kind of way.



There were several reports that the two were getting married after Gloria Sarfo posted some pre-wedding-like photos of them together which turned out to be scenes from a show yet to be released.



In a video that has gone viral again on Instagram, the two were seen engaged in a romantic position as they danced to Joint77’s “Show Me Love” hit song.



A lot of fans however commented that the two were making them miss their lovers.



One commentor wrote”awww, you people are making me miss my girlfriend”



Another wrote: “I heart this couple”



Gloria Sarfo responded to all and her responses were actually positive to indicate the assumptions that they could be together.



Gloria Sarfo sparked the rumours when she shared lovely moments of herself and Master Richard captured in beautiful pre-wedding-like photos with a caption which suggested they were getting married.





