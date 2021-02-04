Music of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Global Music Awards Africa releases full list of nominees for first edition

The awards scheme seeks to celebrate outstanding musical achievements in the continent

Organizers of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) have unveiled nominations for its first edition.



The awards scheme seeks to celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.



Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Simi, Shatta Wale, Teni, Stonebwoy, Efya, Jayana, Cuppy, and others received nominations in various categories.



The categories include ‘Global Gospel Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Hip Hop Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year,’ ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Global Artist of the Year.’



The awards will be held in March 2021. It is organized by Smart Focus Media.



List of nominees below:



Global Gospel Song of the Year



‘Celebrate’ – Levixone (Uganda)

‘God Alone’ – Joe Praize (Nigeria)

‘W’asem’ – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)

‘Revival’ – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)

‘Jesus Over Do’ – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)

‘Worthy to be Praised’ – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)



Gospel Artist of the Year



Levixone (Uganda)

Diana Hamilton (Ghana)

Joe Praize (Nigeria)

Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)

Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)

Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)



Global Hip Hop Song of the Year



‘La Hustle’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)

‘Madina’ – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)

‘Love from 233’ – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Camuflaje’ – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year



‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Journey’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)

‘Dolla Bill’ – Heph B (Nigeria)

‘Shaming Enemies’ – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

‘Choppings’ – Shatta Wale (Ghana)



Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year



Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Heph B (Nigeria)



Global Afrobeats Song of the Year



‘Vibe’ – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)

‘Best Friend’ – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)

‘Agbemator’ – De Gate Zion (Ghana)

‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)

‘Mama Prayer’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)



Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year



Flo-Eazy (Ghana)

Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)

Terror-D (Sierra Leone)

Awoskey (Nigeria)



Global Best Video of the Year



‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)

‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)

‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)

‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)

‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)

‘Favour’ – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)

‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)



Songwriter of the Year



Mr Leo (Cameroon)



Leczy (Nigeria)



Master KG (South Africa)



DobleJota NM (Senegal)



Nedy (Tanzania)



Betty G (Ethiopia)



Buju (Nigeria)



Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)



Producer of the Year



Mr Jassiq (South Africa)



KillBeatz (Ghana)



Scarfboy (Nigeria)



MOG Beatz (Ghana)



Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)



Ivan Beatz (Ghana)



Spon Key (Ghana)



Vinny Kay (Ghana)



Record of the Year



‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)



‘Idol’ – Leczy (Nigeria)



‘Duduke’ – Simi (Nigeria)



‘Ya Disponible’ – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)



‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (South Africa)



‘Amen’ – Neny (Tanzania)

‘Amégan’ – Afia Mala (Togo)



Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year



Leczy (Nigeria)



Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)



Minks (Cameroon)





King Gie (Nigeria)

Nanky (Ghana)



Global Male Vocalist of the Year



Phantom Steeze (South Africa)



Leczy (Nigeria)



Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)



Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)



KiDi (Ghana)



Paul Fortune (Kenya)



Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)



Chike (Nigeria)



Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)





Global Female Vocalist of the Year



Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)



Sheebah Richer (Uganda)



Simi (Nigeria)



Efya (Ghana)



Teni (Nigeria)



Nana Ama (Ghana)



Cuppy (Nigeria)



Betty G (Ethiopia)



Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Female Act of the Year



Teni (Nigeria)

Cuppy (Nigeria)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Afia Mala (Togo)

Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)



Global Male Act of the Year



Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Mr Leo (Cameroon)

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Leczy (Nigeria)



Global Best Group of the Year



DopeNation (Ghana)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)

Masar Egbari (Egypt)



Global Rapper of the Year



Yaa Pono (Ghana)

Terror-D (Sierra Leone)

Strongman (Ghana)

Medikal (Ghana)

Flowking Stone (Ghana)



Global Collaboration of the Year



‘Chameleone’ – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)

‘Dwe’ – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)

‘Monica’ – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)

‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)

‘Tugende Mu Church’ – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)

‘Ulazi’ – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)



Global Most Popular Song of the Year



‘Putuu’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)

‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (Southafrica)

‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)

‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi (Ghana)



Album of the Year



Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)

Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)



Global Artist of the Year



Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Davido (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Master KG (South Africa)

Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)

Nutty Neithan (Uganda)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Simi (Nigeria)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)



Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)



Flo-Eazy

Kiaani

Nabil Forever

Epixode

Zack GH

Maccasio



Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)



Fantana

Cocotrey

Akiyana

Jayana

Tiisha

Queen Haziel

Sefa

Kanea

Yaa Jackson



Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year



Mr Drew

Amerado

Black Sheriff

Fameye

Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Kweku Flick

Yaw Tog



Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year



De Gate Zion

Zeezy

Tiatan

Bruno Kay

Klarah Kay

Reggie

Street Xervice

Kay Stagger

Lxrd Xoey

Mighty



Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year



YT Soldier

Bruno Kay

King Prinz

Freddy X

Bekey Mills

Donsam

Kryspaddy

Chobo Waguan

Greatnexx Music



Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year



Righteous Vandyke

Chobo Waguan

Pappy Kubi

Kofi Wysi

Eric Oppong

CZ

Wiz Papiz

Plexzo



Best International Act



Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)

Beenie Man (Jamaica)

Spice (Jamaica)

Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)