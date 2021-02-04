You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 02 04Article 1171888

Music of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Global Music Awards Africa releases full list of nominees for first edition

Organizers of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) have unveiled nominations for its first edition.

The awards scheme seeks to celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.

Burna Boy, Sarkodie, Simi, Shatta Wale, Teni, Stonebwoy, Efya, Jayana, Cuppy, and others received nominations in various categories.

The categories include ‘Global Gospel Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Hip Hop Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year,’ ‘Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year,’ ‘Songwriter of the Year’ and ‘Global Artist of the Year.’

The awards will be held in March 2021. It is organized by Smart Focus Media.

List of nominees below:

Global Gospel Song of the Year

‘Celebrate’ – Levixone (Uganda)
‘God Alone’ – Joe Praize (Nigeria)
‘W’asem’ – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
‘Revival’ – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
‘Jesus Over Do’ – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
‘Worthy to be Praised’ – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)

Gospel Artist of the Year

Levixone (Uganda)
Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
Joe Praize (Nigeria)
Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)

Global Hip Hop Song of the Year

‘La Hustle’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)
‘Madina’ – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)
‘Love from 233’ – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Camuflaje’ – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Journey’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
‘Dolla Bill’ – Heph B (Nigeria)
‘Shaming Enemies’ – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
‘Choppings’ – Shatta Wale (Ghana)

Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year

Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Heph B (Nigeria)

Global Afrobeats Song of the Year

‘Vibe’ – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
‘Best Friend’ – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
‘Agbemator’ – De Gate Zion (Ghana)
‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)
‘Mama Prayer’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)

Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year

Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Awoskey (Nigeria)

Global Best Video of the Year

‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)
‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)
‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)
‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)
‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)
‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)
‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)
‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)
‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)
‘Favour’ – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)
‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)

Songwriter of the Year

Mr Leo (Cameroon)

Leczy (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

DobleJota NM (Senegal)

Nedy (Tanzania)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Buju (Nigeria)

Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)

Producer of the Year

Mr Jassiq (South Africa)

KillBeatz (Ghana)

Scarfboy (Nigeria)

MOG Beatz (Ghana)

Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)

Ivan Beatz (Ghana)

Spon Key (Ghana)

Vinny Kay (Ghana)

Record of the Year

‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)

‘Idol’ – Leczy (Nigeria)

‘Duduke’ – Simi (Nigeria)

‘Ya Disponible’ – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)

‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (South Africa)

‘Amen’ – Neny (Tanzania)
‘Amégan’ – Afia Mala (Togo)

Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Leczy (Nigeria)

Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)

Minks (Cameroon)


King Gie (Nigeria)
Nanky (Ghana)

Global Male Vocalist of the Year

Phantom Steeze (South Africa)

Leczy (Nigeria)

Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)

Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)

KiDi (Ghana)

Paul Fortune (Kenya)

Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)

Chike (Nigeria)

Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)


Global Female Vocalist of the Year

Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)

Sheebah Richer (Uganda)

Simi (Nigeria)

Efya (Ghana)

Teni (Nigeria)

Nana Ama (Ghana)

Cuppy (Nigeria)

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Female Act of the Year

Teni (Nigeria)
Cuppy (Nigeria)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Afia Mala (Togo)
Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)

Global Male Act of the Year

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)
Mr Leo (Cameroon)
Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Leczy (Nigeria)

Global Best Group of the Year

DopeNation (Ghana)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)
Masar Egbari (Egypt)

Global Rapper of the Year

Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Strongman (Ghana)
Medikal (Ghana)
Flowking Stone (Ghana)

Global Collaboration of the Year

‘Chameleone’ – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)
‘Dwe’ – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)
‘Monica’ – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)
‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
‘Tugende Mu Church’ – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)
‘Ulazi’ – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)

Global Most Popular Song of the Year

‘Putuu’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (Southafrica)
‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi (Ghana)

Album of the Year

Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)
Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)

Global Artist of the Year

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Davido (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Master KG (South Africa)
Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)
Nutty Neithan (Uganda)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Simi (Nigeria)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)

Flo-Eazy
Kiaani
Nabil Forever
Epixode
Zack GH
Maccasio

Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)

Fantana
Cocotrey
Akiyana
Jayana
Tiisha
Queen Haziel
Sefa
Kanea
Yaa Jackson

Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year

Mr Drew
Amerado
Black Sheriff
Fameye
Abena Serwaa Ophelia
Kweku Flick
Yaw Tog

Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year

De Gate Zion
Zeezy
Tiatan
Bruno Kay
Klarah Kay
Reggie
Street Xervice
Kay Stagger
Lxrd Xoey
Mighty

Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year

YT Soldier
Bruno Kay
King Prinz
Freddy X
Bekey Mills
Donsam
Kryspaddy
Chobo Waguan
Greatnexx Music

Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year

Righteous Vandyke
Chobo Waguan
Pappy Kubi
Kofi Wysi
Eric Oppong
CZ
Wiz Papiz
Plexzo

Best International Act

Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)
Beenie Man (Jamaica)
Spice (Jamaica)
Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)

