Global Boga shares official dance video for ‘WAY’

UK based Ghanaian artist and dancer, Global Boga has shared the official dance video for his song ‘WAY.’



It was directed by Aura Vision.



The Samsey-produced song features Ghetto Boy.



Boga sings in English, Twi and Ga.



"Way, way, way, way, way, way, baby don’t do me this way, this way you dey do me odo menp3 saa, do this way, don’t do me this way, mengya meh) nnk) o odo yewu ee, engya meho nnk) oo, awula minkpabofai,’’ sings Boga.



