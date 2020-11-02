Global Boga celebrates his anniversary with Nicole Thea

Entertainment of Monday, 2 November 2020
Global Boga, a Ghanaian musician who is based in the United Kingdom is still mourning the passing of his girlfriend and influencer, Nicole Thea and their unborn baby, Reign Thea.
Yesterday, Global Boga shared a video from his music video showing him visiting the grave of Nicole and Reign.
The post was to mark the second year anniversary. He wrote, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US MY QUEENR2 Same time same day last year you made me the happiest man on the Planet with my LIMO SURPRISE.”
“Today I come here with TWO GIFTS. YOUR CAR & YOUR FAV PINK FLOWERS Don’t you ever Leave me Oo,” he added.
Global Bogoa, who hasn’t gotten over the love they shared said though many belive their love is over because Nicole is no more, she will always and forever by his queen.
“I’ll love you & miss you ALWAYS & FOREVER. I’ll see you on the other side,” he said.
