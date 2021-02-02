Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: GJA

Gladys Biney wins Face of Ghana Awards

Overall Face of Youth Award Winner, Gladys Biney displaying her awards

Miss Gladys Biney, President and CEO of Auntie Is Merkezi Organisation( AIMO), a social activist and Peace Ambassador for Election 2020 has swept three awards, including the Overall Face of Ghana Youth Award (FOGYA) at a ceremony held in Accra.



The other awards were Female Hardworking Youth of the Year and Social Media Influencer of the Year.



Miss Biney expressed profound gratitude to the “God of all possibilities who made it possible for me to grab the three awards.”



She also thanked all those whose precious votes helped her to clinch the national honour.



Miss Biney dedicated the three awards to all young women in Ghana and across the globe “who are striving to make a change in society.”



“I encourage other potential agents of change to start small and stay the course. With determination and focus, you’ll get there,” Miss Biney added.



She said the awards were a challenge for her to do more to impact society positively, particularly, the youth.