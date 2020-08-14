Entertainment of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Give our dad a state burial – Osofo Dadzie children appeal to Akufo-Addo

Osafo Dadzie is dead

Children of Osofo Dadzie have made a plea to the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to give their late father a befitting state burial.



Born Frimpong Manso, Osofo Dadzie as he was popularly known in the Akan Drama series died on Monday, August 10 at 81 and left behind four children.



The soft-spoken actor, who was always seen playing the role of a pastor, was the last person to speak and advise viewers based on the theme of each drama.



The Osofo Dadzie Drama group became a household name in the ’70s through to the ’80s and had the likes of Akua Boahemaa, late S.K Oppong, late Super OD, late Fred Addae, late Kwadwo Kwakye, late Bee Kissi and Osofo Dadzie himself.



The group had their first drama breakthrough on Ghana Television after they enacted a play entitled ‘Aku Sika’ written by Nana Kwame Ampadu and the play caught up well with the then management of the state broadcaster and the entire country.



This gave them the opportunity to appear on the screens every Sunday evening with Nana Bosomprah as Producer and Joris Wartenberg as Creative Director/Writer.



The group has lost most of its members and Osofo Dadzie’s death is the latest after a short illness.



In a live studio interview on Accra-based Onua FM’s entertainment talk show hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong, the family made a passionate appeal to the government to support the family in this difficult time.



“We don’t have money and we want to call on the government to take up the burial of our late father, give him a state burial because he, together with the rest of his colleagues really served Ghana well,” they pleaded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.