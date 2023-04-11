Give a woman good sex and she'll spoil you with expensive gifts - Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter, Nana Romeo has revealed what he opines is the secret to what can cause a woman to shower her partner with love and gifts in a relationship.



According to Romeo, a man's sexual performance can blow the mind of his partner, leading her to go the length and breadth of the world to also keep him happy.



He posited sexual satisfaction will cause her to gift you the finest things in life without a second thought.



"You ought to be a true man for a woman to take money out of her pocket to buy you a gift or hand it over to you. No ordinary man can spend a woman's money.



"Before a woman will buy a mobile phone for her man, she thinks twice. She says to herself, what benefit am I going to get from this gift? Okay, my man gives me pleasure during sexual intercourse. She can die for you just because of your sexual performance," Romeo announced in an interview with Mona Gucci.



Not long ago, the radio presenter in an interview with Stacy Amoateng narrated how his former girlfriend sponsored his lifestyle by purchasing him expensive gifts. Their envious relationship ended when a man of God came between them.



Romeo outlining the ways to a woman's heart added: "All a woman wants is happiness, peace of mind and the best sex. If you give her these things, she will not take any advice from her parents, not even her pastor. This is because she is blown away by the pleasure you give her, something she has never experienced in her life."