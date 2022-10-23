Gifty Anti talks about motherhood five years after childbirth

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has shared her experience on motherhood after birthing her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Sintim-Misa.



Gracing Abiana’s Live Performance held at Zen Garden on October 16, 2022, disclosed that it was her first time going out without her daughter.



She said this in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue.



Although she described motherhood as tough, she also noted that she found it intriguing.



“Ohhhh another level. You know, it's crazy. This is the first time in many years that I have had time to come out on my own to really have fun not that I am attending an event but to have fun and I am excited,” she expressed.



Being a mother to many people, Gifty Anti also unveiled that she had left one daughter at home to support another, in the person of Abiana.



In a message she left for the ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ artiste at her show, she motivated her to fight harder and see beyond the skies.



“I just want her to keep soaring. I mean this is amazing. I always say that the sky is the limit because the sky is limitless. I want to see Abiana host her own show, maybe at the Grand Arena. I want her to be on the international platform.



“I want to see her name across billboards and all over the world because I know she can do it, she can do it. So, that’s is why I came to support and to let her know that, I have you girl and, I am rooting for you. I can't sing but you can sing and I am here. Your mama is supporting you from angles,” she encouraged.











