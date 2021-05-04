You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 04Article 1249951

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Gifts mean nothing if you don’t give your woman orgasms – Actress

Ghanaian fashion designer and actress, Ama Serwah, has asserted that if a man is unable to have sex with his partner well enough to make her reach orgasm, no amount of gifts will ever make her a happy woman.

In an interview with host, Justice Boakye Danquah, popularly known as Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she stated that orgasms are very important in the life of every woman and it has great control over a woman’s emotions.

She said, “If you don’t give your wife good sex, she does not glow. You’ll realize that if she’s a seamstress for instance, she’ll always take out her anger on her apprentices.

''If she’s a corporate worker, you’ll notice she is always at work with a frown on her face. You can give your woman a house full of money but if you don’t give her good sex, she won’t look good”.

According to Ama Serwah, there are certain sex positions that help a woman reach orgasm however, a lot of men do not know about this, hence, they have sex with their partners with no idea of how to give her an equally pleasurable experience as they are having.

Educating on some of these orgasm-triggering sex positions, she mentioned that back-shots are very important and effective in making a woman reach orgasm during sexual intercourse. “In this position, the man is able to hit her g-spot and she can also play with her clit easily, hence causing her to squirt or orgasm”, she added.

In conclusion, Ama advised that sexual intercourse or specifically thrusting on the part of the males does not always have to be fast and aggressive. She noted that slow thrusts are also good in getting a woman to reach orgasm.

