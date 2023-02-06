Gift your partners books instead – Nana Aba speaks ahead of Val’s Day

Entertainment of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has advised Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of gifting their loved ones with books, particularly on Valentine’s Day.



Addressing netizens on Twitter ahead of Val’s day which falls on February 14, Nana Aba has urged them to try as much as possible to shift from giving out the usual presents.



She said regular gifts such as the chocolates, flowers, teddy bears, money, cars, and so on could be replaced with books.



“Buy story books for your partners this Valentine. T for thanks”, her statement read.



Nana Aba Anamoah’s statement has since stirred massive reactions from scores of individuals on social media.



Concerns have been divided among netizens who have either sided or disagreed with her comments.



“Just try it the way these ladies will insults you, they don’t like reading”, A social media user replied.



“That is how Third World War is going to start,” said another.



Buy story books for your partners this Valentine.



