Gidochi delivers a brilliant live acoustic performance

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Gideon Kweitsu, Contributor

RnB/Soul artist Gidochi has impressively served his fans and all acoustic music aficionados with a splendid live performance as he scales back the vitality of few original songs off his Mixed Feelings project, to birth a fervent medley.



Backed by multitalented artist ‘Suzzway’, colleague singer/Keyboardist ‘Reynolds the Gentleman’, and skilled guitarist ‘Kofi Strings’ also conjuring excellent chord progressions, the soulful singer in a '7'mins video has given the impression that acoustic music can deeply provoke high emotions.



Gidochi opened up the performance with a strip-down of his highly sentimental song 'I wish'. His composure, voice control and effortless delivery would certainly grab your attention through to the whole performance.



Certainly one cannot hide in a live performance, and that's exactly what Gidochi proved. Going down the acoustic path by swinging from the percussion and electric chaos would create a memorable experience.



