Ghanaians should not be too quick to judge Hajia4real - Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has advised Ghanaians to tone down on Hajia4Real’s arrest.



His comments come after a member of the Ghana Music Awards UK team confirmed the arrest of Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Real in the UK.



According to Arnold, it is too early to be judgmental about Hajia4real’s ordeal, especially when the full details of the arrest remain unknown. He cited the arrest incidence of Ghanaian highlife musician Daasebre Dyamena in 2016 in the UK.



“Do you remember when Daasebre was arrested? It was all over. A week or two after I admonished Ghanaians to slow down on the case, Daasebre was released back to Ghana. So I will plead with Ghanaians on how they are reacting to the issue especially on Twitter,” he stated.



Speaking to Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s entertainment review show, Arnold called on Ghanaians to remain calm and wait for the details of the matter before jumping to a conclusion.



“Let us take our time and wait for the details of the matter before we run commentary and jump into conclusions. Because some of the comments will be really uncouth for close allies of Hajia4Real,” he explained.



In multiple reports which surfaced online on Friday, November 11, Hajia4Real was arrested in the United Kingdom due to her involvement in an alleged $8M fraud during her visit to the United States a couple of months ago.



It has been revealed that the “Fine Girl” hitmaker was arrested on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Heathrow Airport while onboard a British Airways flight back to Ghana.



DQ/WA