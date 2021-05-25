Ghanaians on Twitter demand arrest of popular speedster in hit and run

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many have called for the arrest of Bondzie since the incident

• Bondzie is alleged to have knocked down a man who is now dead



• Many have called for his arrest since the incident



• Bondzie is said to be a popular speedster



Ghanaians on Twitter are demanding the arrest of a young man named Bondzie for allegedly knocking down a man who has been pronounced dead.



Bondzie, as he is identified by many, has been described as a reckless driver who is fond of driving at top speed.



In what seems to have triggered a whole campaign on Twitter, many Ghanaians appeared to be livid at the whole situation since the young man in question has not been picked up by the police for investigation.



Information about the victim also appears sketchy.



The issue has been trending since morning.



Read some of the tweets below





I was there. Saw it happen. If you guys saw it too, you'd be praying for that guy. Not cos of the law bullshit buy what he had seen this afternoon. Bro, the rider break break oo.. like no time to even shout "Jesus" https://t.co/VBl4hBDDJV — MOVE iN Ghana (@MOVEiN_) May 24, 2021

As Bondzie dey speed dier them post videos dey give am fans. As he take the same foolish driving kill somebody, make them post the video too. Keep the same energy friends of chief driver Bondzie — The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) May 24, 2021

Bondzie ein boys start dey delete ein foolish speeding videos from years ago. The same guys that were giving him fans. Asi mo so s3 drip. Lmao — The Happy MC (@Eddy_Acquah) May 24, 2021

So y’all also be monitoring Bondzie doing crazy rides without telling him? Ano go blame en friends alone, Adey blame those who know him but only kept mute waiting for something bad to happen so dem go lash am — Beno S★rkCess ???????? (@BenopaOnyx1) May 24, 2021

Me behind my phone screen experiencing more fear than the person driving smh......an accident in this situation means they won't be able to separate what's left of your body from the car????????‍♂️ — George???? (@_justbeinGeorge) May 24, 2021

Btw if you feel for Bondzie cool. But think about the family that lost a dear one. Can you imagine what they’re going through right now? Could be the bread winner for the family. Actions breed consequences — Batman Scoop (@adjeteyfio_) May 24, 2021

Ah the Bondzie guy that? See his stomach pic.twitter.com/SaV1mY2goL — Shatta Ama ???????????????????????? (@CSexier) May 25, 2021

Ive been following the story but y’all are actually funny....how did y’all go from backlashing Bondzie for hitting and killing a human being to hyping his speed videos. Is it madness?? — ????CallmeSafoa???????????????????? (@safoa_xoxo) May 24, 2021

Bondzie ein boys posted videos of him overspeeding and switching lanes, they came for the necks of all those who criticised him. Now tell me, y’all were real homies to the nigga? Now y’all mfs deleting vids? Ebe your own niggas! — headBOY (@_freshB) May 24, 2021

The Gb Twitter users are bringing all ein old tweets back, tonight ankasa Bondzie go slim down byforce. — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) May 24, 2021

Then Bondzie really dey stress menners for campus Ei ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PO41CkWIQY — Beno S★rkCess ???????? (@BenopaOnyx1) May 24, 2021

I really hope this Bondzie guy is dealt with properly. Foolish boy. — Kobby (@Kobe_spincho) May 24, 2021