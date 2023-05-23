'Ghanaians need to understand' music isn't just about hits but making money also - Strongman

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper Strongman has argued that music is not just about releasing popular songs aka hits.



The 'Transformer' hitmaker asserted that people must disabuse themselves of that mindset.



He explained that an artiste may not have a hit song and yet be making money, which is also an important facet of music-making.



Strongman spoke on Accra-based TV3 with Cookie Tee and Roland Walker.



He was asked why he is apparently struggling to make hits.



“Music is not all about hits,” Osei Kwaku Vincent, alias Strongman, said, stressing that: “Ghanaians need to understand this.”



“Music is not all about hit songs. Some are not having hits [but] they are having money,” he said.



He also said it is “funny” to him when people criticise him saying he does not have hit songs.



He laughs because he can “perform for over one hour”.



“Are those [other] people's songs I perform?” he quizzed sarcastically.



He mentioned some of the events and cities he has recently performed at, adding that: “I have numerous songs to perform.”



Appearing to concede that he is not a regular hit song maker, he said: “I’m not forcing myself to make a hit.



“If I make a hit, cool. If I don’t, this is show-business – I just need to use the show to get the business out of it and it’s working.”



Odo Nkoaa is the award-winning rapper's latest offering featuring Highlife vocalist Akwaboah.