Entertainment of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: GH Base

Ghanaians made the mistake of criticizing Ebony's style of dressing – Starboy Kwarteng

The Late Ebony Reigns was a Ghanaian dancehall singer, songwriter

Father of the late Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Starboy Kwarteng has recounted how Ghanaians always criticized his daughter's dressing while she was alive.



He said Ghanaians were fond of passing negative comments about Ebony's lifestyle as an entertainer.



“People always made the mistake of criticizing her” and were oblivious to the fact that she dressed the way she did because of her life as an entertainer. Ebony was just doing her work as an artiste. The way she dressed and carried herself was for her craft and nothing else,” Showboy Kwarteng told Doctor Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive," he stated.





He disclosed further that his daughter took inspiration from the larger dancehall community, hence her choice of clothes.



“Dancehall artistes around the world were dressing in the same manner,” he shared.



Describing his late daughter as a pacesetter, Starboy Kwarteng said:



“This is Ghana for you. They always don’t know what’s up. Someone always leads the path for others to follow.”



Most Ghanaians prior to Ebony's death criticized her mode of dressing adding that it did not reflect the true African culture.