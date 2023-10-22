Ghanaians like pressuring artistes for new songs – Sefa

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Female artiste, Sefadzi Abena Amesu popularly known in the showbiz circle as Sefa, has stated some challenges Ghanaian artistes face with regard to satisfying their fans with music.



According to the Black Avenue Muzik signee, Ghanaians like to pressure artistes for new songs when they are not done consuming the released songs available to them.



She emphasized that Ghanaians have a short memory span thus, they easily forget about the new songs made available to them and would rather pressure the musicians for new songs.



Sefa furthered that this habit by Ghanaians puts pressure on artistes by forcibly making them release several songs which in the end will soon be forgotten.



During an engagement on TV3’s Ladies Circle, she said, “With me, because I like enjoying my passion, I want people to enjoy it too. In as much as this is my profession now, I want people to listen to the songs and be like 'okay she has put out a song so let me consume'.



"Ghanaians have a short memory span. If you release a song today, They can forget it in two weeks and they will be pressuring you for a new one. If you follow them, you will release like thousand songs and they will not know one.



Her statement sparked reactions from netizens. Some agreed with her while others stated reasons why Ghanaians consume songs for a shorter period.



The following are some reactions from Ghanaians:



“Sis please ah don’t have any short memory.. if the song is nice, we will listen to it forever. I have been listening to Daddy Lumba and the rest for years now and you can’t compare your songs to theirs”.



“Some Ghanaians or Ghanaians? Madam, those pressuring you are the reason why you should do good. Please don't miss the point”.



“But Mahama said it, that we have a short memory and it's true”



Watch the interview below:





