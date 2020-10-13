Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Ghanaians join the world to celebrate #NoBraDay

October 13 marks 'No Bra Day'

Women have taken the “No Bra Day” celebration to a different level this year.



As expected, some ladies have uploaded images of themselves without wearing brassiere on social media to join the campaign for the need to get the breast screened as a means of early detection of breast cancer.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in several parts of the world.



The entire month of October is declared Breast Cancer Awareness month. Today, October 13, 2020, is no bra day, you can as well join the campaign by uploading a photo of yourself without a bra.



Reports indicated that 70% of women in Ghana report cases of breast cancer to health facilities at advanced stages due to a lack of information on the disease.



Below are some posts making rounds on social media in celebration of #NoBraDay:







It’s #NoBraDay, show breast and save a life today?? pic.twitter.com/XRtuZOgAcm — Nungua Justin Bieber ???????? (@tymer__) October 13, 2020

I tried a naughty #NoBraDay pictures ...hope I got it right ???????? pic.twitter.com/7FEWspihQU — Ephya_Pulisic???????? (@Dorcas_Ose1) October 13, 2020

