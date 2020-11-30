Entertainment of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaians have always voted on tribal lines - Quotation master

Kwaku Peprah, Popular African Traditional Spiritualist

Continuous interactions with some Ghanaians have proven that most Ghanaians vote for a particular political party based on their various tribes and not the capabilities of leaders.



Kweku Peprah also known as Quotation master reiterated this assertion in an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on the NsemPii Show on Happy 98.9FM.



He believes, “Every leader should be chosen based on their competence, promises, actions and their proven track records. But sadly, Ghanaians rather choose their leaders based on the tribes they belong to”.



According to him, Ghanaians overlook all these important reasons stated above and more and rather move straight ahead to vote for whoever just because they come from the same town, tribe or village. He believes Ghanaians are of the notion that these political actors are their brothers and sisters. “But this is highly unacceptable. We should vote people into power because they’re capable”.



He added that this act should stop because “it is one of the reasons why we cannot grow as a country. Once the politician wins the elections, they won’t remember that you voted for them based on the fact that you are from the same tribe or town as they are”.



He urged all Ghanaians to go out and vote based on the campaign messages of the various political parties and stop voting based on tribal differences because if we keep doing this, “it will be difficult for us to move forward as a country”.

