Ghanaians are wicked people – Avram Ben Moshee

Tabloid News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Leader of Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe has called all Ghanaians wicked for not supporting other Ghanaians when they need it.



Per his observation, most Ghanaians will rather support an outsider rather than help them succeed and support other Ghanaians.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Twene Jonas can upload a video on YouTube and about 9 hours later you notice only 2000 people have viewed the video but a Ghanaian doesn’t mind streaming Messi’s video non-stop on YouTube which doesn’t make sense to me”.



Citing another example he said, “If you go on an Indian’s YouTube site you’ll see encouraging views like 6million views, 120million views and others. Although they are more populated than we are they support their own unlike Ghanaians”.



He went on to say, “Ghanaians are wicked to the extent that, they will rather prefer to watch videos of foreigners like Jay Z and Beyonce but not support a Ghanaian artiste like Nero X or Strongman whereas foreigners will always support their people till they get to the top but Ghanaian never do that they rather criticize you and try to bring you down”.



Avram emphasized that, until Ghanaians change their attitude and begin to support their own like they do to other countries, Ghana will continue to be at a standstill.