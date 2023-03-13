Ghanaians are the best-dressed people on the continent - Nigerian content creator

Entertainment of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: yfmghana.com

Nigerian fashion content creator and Brand Ambassador for American Footwear Company, Crocs Inc, Eni Adeoluwa has shared his admiration and appreciation for the fashion sense of Ghanaians he encountered over the weekend during the Crocs Brunch Party.



Eni in a recent interview on Y 107.9 FM’s “Party Pressure” with host Princess AJ, declared Ghanaians as the best-dressed people on the continent.



The Nigerian-born socialite, who is currently in Ghana on behalf of Crocs, spoke about his experience in the country, stating that Ghanaians have a unique sense of fashion and style.



According to Adeoluwa, the brunch held in Ghana was a huge success, and Ghanaians came out in their numbers looking fashionable and stylish. He noted that Ghanaians have a rich sense of fashion with impressive wealth.



He further reiterated his admiration for Ghanaians, stating that despite being from Nigeria, he admits “Ghanaians slay all day.”



“It’s been good vibes since my arrival in Ghana. I’m here for Crocs and you know we had a brunch and it was really lit,” he said.



“Ghanaians showed up and showed out and I’m like people are so fashionable here. I keep saying people are just rich in Ghana – fashion on point, money game on point, shoes on point and I’m so jealous. I’m from Nigeria and I thought we knew how to dress but Ghanaians slay all day.”