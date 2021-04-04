'Ghanaians are proud of you' - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh to Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi has received accolades from Ghanaian international evangelist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh for her outstanding work in the industry.



The renowned preacher stated how proud Ghanaians and Christians are of how she conducts herself as a media personality and at the same time performs her tasks as a Christian.



In an interview monitored by Skbeatz Records on TV3's New Day show on Good Friday, he stated:



"As young as you are, you have a presence please keep it up.

You will possibly be one of the media personalities who in the next few years may be the heir of our firms. I pray you don't lose the salt you have".



The head of Worldwide Miracle Outreach further advised Berla Mundi not to lose her connection with God.



"Don't be ashamed to declare to the whole world that you are a Christian. Don't lose your God," Dr. Lawrence Tetteh added.



From a verse in the Bible, he quoted "They that know their God, they shall be strong and they shall do exploits".



The International evangelist and philanthropist also expressed how much his family loves and cherishes the beautiful female broadcaster.



Watch the video below



