Friday, 24 July 2020

Ghanaians are just like the pharisees in the bible - Rev Obofour's Daughter

Rev.Obofour's daughter who's a gospel musician, Perpetual Dedier, has accused Ghanians for being hypocrites associating them to the pharisees in the bible.



The Gospel musician who has been made the head pastor of the Annoited Palace Chapel-Koforidua branch; a church owned by the father, couldn't hide her feeling expressing her joy on SVTV Africa.



According to her, her father trusted in her spiritual growth to give her an appointment.



"I am very happy for this opportunity, I have proven to be ready for the work of God, making my father choose me," she said.



Some Ghanaians however, are not happy with the move, therefore lambasting her on social media.



In her response to the many critism, she said, Ghanaians are just like the pharisees so none of their comments bothers her.



"Ghanaians behave like the pharisees in the bible so l am not going to mind them," she lamented.



