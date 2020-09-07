Entertainment of Monday, 7 September 2020

Ghanaians angry with 'The Big Brethren Ghana' for disgracing the country

Ghanaians on social media are angry at a programme which seems to be a clone of Big Brother Naija as it sets out to disgrace the country.



The Ghanaian version which is dubbed “The Big Brethren Ghana” has its programming like what’s currently happening at the Big Brother House in Nigeria.



However, the Ghana version seems dry and not lively.



The programme also has suffered several technical glitches since its start and funny enough, housemates sleep on student mattresses in one unkempt room.



Earlier, organisers also lied about an affiliation with Multichoice Ghana but the operatorsof Dstv issued a disclaimer telling Ghanaans not to fall for the lie of a lifestyle programme.



