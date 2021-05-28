Ghanaians accepting me after my break from music is a miracle – MzVee

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Songstress MzVee has expressed shock at the way Ghanaians have accepted her after her break from music MyNewsGh.com reports.



The former Lynx Entertainment signee relaunched her career in music after some years of staying away from music.



But since she came back to the scene, the music has been accepted by the people of Ghana who hitherto will not have given her the needed attention.



Speaking about this in an interview on Kumasi-based Luv FM which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com, she indicated that she was surprised to have people accept her after her hiatus.



She was grateful for the love shown her so far and called on the people to continue to support her do great things with her career.



“It’s been encouraging because like I’ve always been saying since I came back, I did not expect that people will have open arms for me coming back into the industry. Like I’ve been saying Ghanaians are not the people who will sit down and wait for you to take your sweet time and come back and sing to them.



They are moving on, things move really quickly in this country. People come and then everybody’s mind is on that person, it works like that in this country so I was surprised to come back and have people greet me with open arms like this, I didn’t expect it at all,” she said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.