Ghanaian women are attracted to me because I speak Twi fluently - Korean-Ghanaian

Tabloid News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Nicholas Kim Young was born to a Ghanaian mother and a South Korean father. The 27-year-old has lived in Ghana for most of his life and only visited Korea once before his father’s demise.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Nicholas indicated that he has no connection to Korea because he was raised here and only knows Ghana to be his home.



DJ Nyaami quizzed Nicholas on how people, especially women react when they see him. He responded that women are naturally attracted to him.



“I don’t go out looking for women. They come to me mostly. Women are amused and amazed when they hear me speaking Twi, but they like it. They don’t believe me when I tell them I was born in Ghana because of my skin colour,” he said.



Following in his actor-brother, Se Korea Se China’s footsteps, Nicholas wishes to venture into the creative industry as a Dancehall artiste.



He expressed his love and admiration for Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and added that he wishes to be like him someday.



“I choose Dancehall because of Shatta Wale. I’ll be the first Korean-Ghanaian to do Dancehall music in Ghana. I’m still learning to create music, and I’ll bring it out at the right time,” Nicholas added.