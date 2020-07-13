Fashion of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

Ghanaian students to benefit from Virgil Abloh’s GH¢5.7m scholarship fund

Artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh

Ghanaian fashion students stand a chance to benefit from Virgil Abloh’s scholarship fund.



Virgil is the founder of luxury streetwear label, Off-White and artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.



He has entered a long-term partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to launch the Virgil Abloh “Post Modern” Scholarship Fund.



Virgil and his friends are committing GH¢5.7 million to the fund.



Ghanaians and students who will receive the scholarship will have access to career support services and mentoring. Fellow designer Heron Preston have pledged to take part in masterclasses for young students.



This may come off as Virgil trying to revive his image after he was trolled for donating less than GHS 300 to a Black Lives Matter movement.



If that is the case, at least about 200 students will get to receive fashion education free of charge.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.