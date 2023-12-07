Ghanaian sensation Debwoy Afriqa channels Dangote's wealth in latest musical triumph

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hailing from the culturally rich Akwatia land in the Eastern Region of Ghana, the talented young artist, Emmanuel Yaw Amissah, professionally known as Debwoy Afriqa, is making waves in the Ghanaian music scene with his latest single, "Dangote."



The song not only showcases his musical prowess but also cements his position as one of the rising stars in the industry.



Debwoy Afriqa draws inspiration from legendary figures in the Ghanaian music scene, particularly Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour, who are considered torchbearers in popularizing the Hiplife genre.



His admiration for these icons is evident in his music, and "Dangote" is poised to be his breakthrough single.



The Shydem Entertainment signee's musical style is a fusion of highlife, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, creating a unique sound that resonates locally and has the potential for global recognition.



Produced by the acclaimed Two Bars, "Dangote" creatively explores the opulence of the Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, drawing parallels with Debwoy's ambition to be a stalwart in the African music scene.



"Dangote" is gaining traction with its catchy lyrics, easy sing-along lines, and an infectious upbeat tempo that captivates listeners. Since its release, the single has been receiving significant airplay on various radio stations, gradually earning its place as one of Ghana's breakthrough hits of 2023.







Emmanuel Yaw Amissah, born and raised in the Eastern Region of Ghana, discovered his passion for music early on.



His journey in the industry began in 2012 when he recorded his first single. Over the years, Debwoy has released notable tracks such as "Ohia" and "Warm Up."

However, it is with "Dangote" that he aims to make a lasting impact on the music scene. Debwoy Afriqa is proudly signed to Shydem Entertainment, and his media handle is open for fans and music enthusiasts to connect.



As Debwoy Afriqa's star continues to rise, "Dangote" serves as a testament to his artistry and determination to leave an indelible mark on the Ghanaian and global music landscape. Stay tuned as this promising artist paves the way for a new era in West African music.