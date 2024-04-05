Ghanaian rapper Trig Triga drops new banger 'Akata Love'

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian rapper Trig Triga has dropped his highly anticipated track of the year titled 'Akata Love'.



The song explores the theme that not all women are solely interested in material wealth but can also offer genuine love, as Trig Triga himself has experienced.



With a rhythm reminiscent of the Asaaka genre, 'Akata Love' delivers a melodious vibe that captivates listeners.



Trig Triga made his mark on the music scene with hits like 'Pull Up' and 'Bronya', featuring Medikal.



His debut EP, 'Born & Raised', was released in 2022, followed by the popular track 'Try Again' featuring Kawabanga in May 2023, which resonated as a street anthem in Kumasi and beyond.



Through his music, Trig Triga shares his personal journey from growing up in Dichemso, Kumasi, to pursuing his passion for music.



Produced by Synak Beats and Ace Illy, 'Akata Love' is now available on all major digital platforms.



