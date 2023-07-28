Ghanaian rap titans Amerado and Strongman unleash dynamic Joint EP 'Young And Strong'

Music of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: MicBurnerz Music

The Ghanaian hip-hop scene is witnessing an electrifying collaboration as rap sensations Amerado and Strongman join forces to drop their highly-anticipated EP, 'Young And Strong'. This remarkable project is a testament to their undeniable talent, passion for music, and commitment to delivering exceptional artistry to their fans.



'Young And Strong' showcases the remarkable chemistry between Amerado and Strongman, who have seamlessly blended their unique styles and lyrical prowess to create a memorable musical experience.



The EP boasts an impressive lineup of renowned producers, including Atown TSB, IzJoe Beatz, and Tubhani Muzik. Together, they have crafted a collection of captivating beats that perfectly complement the artists' distinctive flows, making "Young And Strong" a true masterpiece of sound.



The tracklist of the EP is as follows: 'Rap Is Still Alive', 'Life', 'Yonah'

'Wobesu' and 'Mea Me Sika'.



Each track on 'Young And Strong' delves into diverse themes, offering a mix of thought-provoking lyrics and infectious rhythms that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences worldwide. From powerful social commentary to personal reflections, Amerado and Strongman pour their hearts into every verse, leaving an indelible impact on listeners.



Speaking about their collaboration, Amerado and Strongman expressed their excitement and shared, "Working on 'Young And Strong' has been an incredible journey of creativity and growth. We believe this EP represents the best of both of us, and we can't wait for our fans to hear it."