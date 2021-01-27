Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian poet Apiorkor to perform at 2021 Sundance Film Festival

Ghanaian poet, Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey

Ghanaian poet, Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey will perform at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.



She will perform on the #SundanceSpeakeasy platform, part of a series of initiatives by the organisers of the independent film festival in the United States of America.



#SundanceSpeakeasy will feature performances from “an array of talented women from the festival and beyond, honouring a multiplicity of perspectives through globally diverse myths and stories, dance, art, music, and culture.”



It continues a “tradition of gathering and celebrating the women in the Sundance festival community,” and will “reclaim the idea of a coven as a source of magic, healing, and power.”



Apiorkor will perform ‘Bewitched Vaginas,” a piece penned specifically for the upcoming festival set to be held between January 28 and February 3, 2021.



It will be held at the Park City, Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States, and powered by the Sundance Institute.



The performance will be another career highlight for Apiorkor.



In late 2020, she performed at TEDWomen, an annual TED conference organised by the TED headquarters in New York, USA. She performed at re publica in Berlin, Germany in 2019 as well.



Apiorkor is also a Production Executive with Citi FM/Citi TV and the host of ‘Diplomatic License’ on Citi TV. She works



She is an editorial adviser for The InfluencHER Project and the author of ‘The Matriarch’s Verse.’