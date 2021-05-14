Ghanaian photographers hate us - TwinsDntBeg lament

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana’s photography duo, TwinsDntBeg, disclosed in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive that some photographers have not been happy with their fast rise to fame.



According to Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan, most of their colleagues dislike them because of the opportunities and feats in their young careers.



As the Official Photographers for the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, they tout themselves as the most powerful photographers in Ghana. They are the first picture point of call for any famous model or personality entering the country.



They concluded that the unfortunate attitude of their colleagues in the industry doesn’t bother them so much now. They said, “Before, we were so worried. But now, we’ve become thick-skinned.”



They have worked with international acts like Jamie Fox, Rihanna, Chef Dani, TI and Management. They have huge portfolios on hospitality giants, including Marriot Hotel, Best Western Premier Hotel and Peduasi.



They come from Akuapim but were born in Kumasi. They also had their basic to tertiary education in Kumasi. TwinsDntBeg represented Ghana at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in California and are the Brand ambassadors for Sultan drink. And winners of Best nightlife Photographers of the year at the Ghana Nightlife Awards.



TwinsDntBeg Photography deals in weddings, high fashion, political, and many other forms of cinematography.