Ghanaian musicians must put in a lot of work, resources to gain Grammys’ attention– Sadiq

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 3 Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has urged Ghanaian musicians to be strategic about how to gain global recognition and compete with other musicians globally.



According to him, most Ghanaian musicians do not create sounds targeted at a global audience.



Rather, he noted, the quality of the songs most Ghanaian musicians produce coupled with the systems they build and the resources they work with, make it clear that they are focused on making songs for their primary fans in Ghana.



Speaking on Class91.3FM's weekend entertainment show, The Big Show, Sadiq stated: "These are talents that are just being talents using their songs trying to get some streams and we need to think beyond that, even though they are doing their best and pushing hard”.



He further indicated that gaining a certain level on the Grammys requires a lot of work and resources.



He bemoaned the fact that the resources are usually unavailable here, making it difficult for them to compete with others globally.



“It requires so much more to attain global recognition,” he stressed.