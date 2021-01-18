Entertainment of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Ghanaian musicians must focus on digital promotions – Frank Harrison

Frank Harrison, CEO, Sap Media

Chief Executive Officer of Sap Media, popularly known in the music industry as Frank K Harrison has advised Ghanaian musicians to focus on promoting their music digitally.



In an interview with Eddy Ray on Kasapa 102.5fm, the digital music distributor said Music distribution makes recorded music available to the public.



Educating artiste on why it is imperative to get their works on digital platforms, Harrison noted that through a system of contracts and payments, distributors grant record stores, online download platforms, and streaming services the rights to purchase and resell an artist’s music.



According to the Sap Media C.E.O most Ghanaian artistes do not promote their songs digitally which end them up by getting nothing from their music.



“Most Ghanaian Artist believe they are already in the mainstream so everything can happen, so the promotion can happen by itself but it doesn’t work that way.” He opined



Frank k. Harrison is a technology innovator, digital solution architect, development activist and social entrepreneur. He is the president of the SapMedia Digital, a self -described ‘social enterprise’ noted for its works to expose the hidden digital royalty which musicians and movie directors lack knowledge of.



He is a movie and music distributor, he created a platform called SAP MEDIA that enable all movie directors, content creator, and musician to have copyright access to their content and claim any hidden mechanical royalties from all streaming services digitally.