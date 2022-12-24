Ghanaian musicians are copying and sounding too foreign - Elivava

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: Lucas Mensah

Veteran Ghanaian singer, songwriter and choreographer, Tina Mensah, better known by her stage name Elivava(The African Gold), has revealed that Ghana is losing its identity in the global music space because our musicians are copying and sounding too foreign at the detriment of our traditional music.



In an interview with Candymann Lucas Mensah on Asaase radio, Elivava revealed that other African countries like Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and others are doing well globally because they're still sticking to their traditional music.



"Our music is not portraying Ghana. We are diverting and sounding too foreign. Ghana is a home for learning that's why Fela and Orlando Julius came around to learn about our highlife. Nigerians copied our highlife but they added their native and traditional music to it and made it unique," she stated.



She commended triple Grammy nominee, Rocky Dawuni for adding Ghanaian traditional music elements to his craft.



Elivava has worked as a backing vocalist with Kojo Antwi, Samini, VIP, Bulletman, Rocky Dawuni and also worked with Barima Sydney on his controversial "Abuskeleke" banger in the early 2000s.