Ghanaian musician Eli Six30 'sells' Ghana with new track 'Come to Ghana'

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding Ghanaian musician, Eli Six30 has released a new track that seeks to shed light on the unique and beautiful Ghanaian culture.



The song which is titled “Come To Ghana” is a folk track that aims to stimulate the interest of Ghanaians and foreigners in the diverse and distinctive Ghanaian culture.



Eli Six30, in this song, markets Ghana’s indigenous food, music and fashion to potential tourists across the world.



He brings their mind to the plethora of beautiful things that make Ghana a great destination for tourism.



Speaking to GhanaWeb about the well-crafted tune, Eli stated that the song is a product of his desire to produce a classic song that every Ghanaian can relate with.



He noted with confidence that the song will maintain relevance in the ears of listeners and become of the easily referenced patriotic songs in the country.



"To me, this is a national song that is purely evergreen. Years will come and go but this song will still be new. Why? Because it is a song every Ghanaian can relate. Everyone has a piece in there they can inhale.



“It is just divine. This is not a song l consciously wrote. l mean didn't sit forcing myself to write a song about Ghana, t just fell and from Heaven so l obeyed, developed it and here we are now”, he said.