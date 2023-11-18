Ghanaian music executive accuses Nigerians of buying the American market

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

A Ghanaian music executive, Mr Logic has accused Nigerian stars of buying the American market.



Speaking during a showbiz review on Hitz FM, the music executive said that Nigerian singers were able to get lots of Grammy nominations because they influenced the American market with their money.



According to him, Ghanaian musicians are better than their Nigerian counterparts, however, they are less visible because Nigerians are loud.



Mr Logic noted that Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy tried his best to get a spot in the Grammy nomination list but failed because Nigerians have ‘bought’ out the American market which he said is controlled by money.



Watch the video below:



