Movies of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian movie industry is bad, terrible and dead – Pascal Aka

Film Director Pascal Aka

Renowned film director, actor and producer, Pascal Aka has shared his observation about the Ghanaian movie industry.



Pascal, who has been in the Ghanaian movie scene for some years now said in an audio clip Zionfelix.net monitored on Hitz FM that a lot of things need to be fixed.



He described the industry as ridiculously bad. Pascal disclosed that he joined the Ghana Movie Industry in 2008.



He further mentioned the awards he has won following his activeness in the industry.



Pascal Aka stressed that the industry is dead, terrible, and ridiculously bad.



The passionate director was shocked about how people are doing anything to fix the depreciating movie industry.



Listen to his assertion below:



