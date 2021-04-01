Ghanaian model Penny Yeboah stars in Gucci, Fendi, Burberry ad campaign for SAGA

Fashion of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian model, Penny Yeboah has joined the select list of black models to headline a Gucci, Fendi, Balenciaga and Burbery ad campaign in China.



Images of Yeboah, a DSG Model Management signee have been displayed in the shops of the luxury brands, and on billboards, both electronic and printed around SAGA, one of the biggest malls in Xian, China.



The campaign is part of a promotion to launch new products of the brands. It has also received praise as one to encourage more black models to reach for higher heights in the modelling industry in China, and around the world.



Yeboah previously worked for campaigns for Ghanaian brands including RnRluxury, Sika designs, Netseba and Soaesthetics. She has a degree in Psychology from the Methodist University in Ghana, and currently studying for a Masters in Business Administration in Xian whilst pursuing her modelling career.



Prior to her current stay in Xian, she spent some time in Korea.