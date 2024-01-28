Ghanaian model Kwame Sarfo establishes Kente Exhibition Center in the US

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian model Kwame Sarfo has established a Kente exhibition center in the US, aiming to protect Ghanaian culture and generate employment opportunities for local artisans.



During an appearance on the US national television show ABC 7 Here & Now, Sarfo highlighted the primary motivations behind creating the Kente center, particularly addressing the prevalence of printed and substandard Kente in African-American markets across the US.



Sarfo expressed concern about the widespread availability of African print cloths that often fail to represent the true authenticity of Kente from Ghana.



He explained his proactive approach: "Everywhere I look, I see African print cloths all over, but you know what? They are not really selling the real authentic cloth called Kente from Ghana.



"So, I went back to Ghana, stayed there for six months, visited Bonwire, the town where Kente cloth originated in the 1600s, collaborated with them to source authentic Kente clothes, brought them here, and transformed them into various products. This way, we preserve our culture and protect what is truly ours."



Sarfo emphasized that his center would not only serve as a cultural preservation initiative but also create additional job opportunities for local artisans, contributing to the sustainability of their craft.



He elaborated, "With the influx of these fake prints, authentic weavers lose jobs and struggle to maximize profits from sales. However, by providing a platform for both fake and original products and introducing them to the same markets, the authentic Kente has a better chance to thrive, resulting in increased income for the producers."



The Kente exhibition center founded by Kwame Sarfo is named Obrempong Homes.