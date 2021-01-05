Fashion of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Ghanaian model Beatrice Eli graces MB Global Fashion Week

Ghanaian model Beatrice Eli is definitely taking over Ghana, tearing up every runway and every editorial she is featured in.



Beatrice on last weekend modelled and impressed at the Mercedes Benz MB Global Fashion week.



Beatrice Eli happens to be one of the most wanted models by the designers on the show.



She walked for most top designers in Ghana and Beyond including Monarchy Couture from South Africa.



Speaking in an interview with the top model, she expressed her delight in working with such an amazing team of designers and the MB global Team.



“I’m happy with how the year went. Of course, Covid-19 disrupted a lot of things but I made some progress and graced some platform so I will say it was a good year. I have high hopes for the year and I believe it’s going to be great”.



Eli recently did a couple of shows including Glitz Africa fashion week and many more.





