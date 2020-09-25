Entertainment of Friday, 25 September 2020

Ghanaian model Araba Sey nails it at New York City Fashion Week

The New York City Fashion Week, which is one of the most prestigious fashion weeks held around the globe twice every year, happened last weekend.



It was a night of glitz and glamor with an array of spectacular designs on the runway by supermodels around the world.



This was a proud and indelible moment to see Ghana being put on the World map as the country also represented with a virtual show exhibiting stupendous designs, put together by DeShe Collection of which supermodel Araba Sey is the face.



Araba Sey is a Ghanaian International award-winning Model who has worked with top brands in and outside Ghana and has won a number of awards and nominations locally and internationally. She has been an inspiration and mentor to many young people in the field of modelling and continues to make strides.



She is currently the ambassador for the Runway Ghana International fashion showcase (who collaborated with New York City Fashion Week to hold the event). It was such a sight to behold as the known supermodel Araba Sey fiercely rocked her outfit on the runway with other Ghanaian top models.



This was a moment every Ghanaian and African would have been proud of watching black models show off their cosmic talent to the world.With this feat out of the way, she is expected to be seen again strutting on the runway as the ambassador for one of Ghana’s biggest fashion events (Runwayghana) in December.





